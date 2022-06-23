UT trustees to vote on new $288M budget for Neyland Stadium work

A committee of the trustees board approved the $108 million boost Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium's renovation budget to provide an "unparalleled experience" for Vol football fans would jump by $108 million under a recommendation up for approval by the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees.

The trustees' finance committee agreed in a meeting Thursday to endorse boosting the Neyland budget from $180 million to $288 million. The full board meets Friday to review and approve topics screened by various committees.

Now a century old, Neyland is a symbol of the Vols' and UT's success and tradition as a football powerhouse. It's seen numerous additions and structural tweaks through the decades.

In 2017, trustees signed off on spending $180 million for what were then significant renovations.

Tennessee Athletics now wants to go bigger, according to a summary report submitted to trustees that alludes to "new strategic priorities."

"Further justification for an increase in the project budget is directly attributed to annual inflationary increases in labor, materials and other construction costs—particularly recognized over the last 12-18 months," the report states.

"The vision for the Neyland Stadium renovations is to deliver an unparalleled experience for the UT community through impactful and resourceful modifications."

Most of the project, which is also subject to state approval, would be paid through bonds with the balance coming from cash, department revenue and donations. Debt funding through bonds would amount to an estimated $233 million.

The Athletics Department views the project as "transformational" both locally and for the state.

As planned, current renovations would continue with additional features carrying on through an expected completion of fall 2026.

Here is some of what would be new or updated under the revised plan:

*A stadium Wi-Fi network for fan wireless connectivity

*V-O-L-S letters – add two sets of LED back-panel displays to reintroduce a traditional stadium feature

*Founders Suites – "add spacious and elegant" private suites and lounge

*Restrooms under Gate 11 ramp

*Upper north plaza area activation - add food and beverage services and new tiered seating

*Lower west premium club – add a 12,000-square-foot indoor club space under the new chairback seating deck

*Skybox renovations – update skyboxes, including common spaces, and add operable windows

*Southwest and southeast entries - expand plaza entries and extend exterior concourse zones

Here's what would stay from the prior plan:

*South concourse 1 expansion (including new and additional bathrooms and concessions)

*Kitchen, commissary and loading dock

*State-of-the-art sound system

*North videoboard and plaza area

Here's some of what would be held back for possible future development:

*South concourse 3 expansion

*South concourse 2 chairback seats

*New vertical center ramp (remove ramps at Gates 10 and 11)

*Outdoor patio and social gathering areas in southwest locations