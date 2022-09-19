Monday kicks off annual Tennessee vs. Florida Blood Drive

The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting its annual blood drive against a Florida blood bank, ahead of the Vols game against the Gators.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All this week, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be collecting blood donations in its annual competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth.

The competition is an annual event held during the week leading up to when Tennessee Football plays against Florida. Each year, the blood centers compete to see who can collect the most donations. During the week, MEDIC takes its donation buses to different locations across East Tennessee, hoping to reach as many people as possible.

On Monday, they were at four locations from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. — the Food City in Greeneville, the National Fitness Center in Morristown, the Kroger in Cedar Bluff and the Walmart in Madisonville. Additional locations MEDIC will be collecting donations at throughout the week are listed below.

Tuesday

Food City — Oak Ridge: 12 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Food City — Tazewell: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Kingston Gravel Pit Park: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m

UT — Neyland Stadium: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

UTRF Business Incubator Building: 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Hammer's — Halls: 10 a.m. through 5 p.m

Walmart — East Morristown: 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Walmart — Maryville: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

UT — Hess Hall: 12 p.m. through 7 p.m.

UT — Neyland Stadium: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Thursday

Big Lots — Jefferson City: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Food City — Vonore: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Walmart — Clinton: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m

UT — Hodges Library: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

UT — College of Law: 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Friday

Walmart — Newport: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m

MEDIC Ailor Avenue: 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

UT — Hodges Library: 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The blood drive continues until Sept. 23 and donors will receive a special tie-dye orange t-shirt as well as coupons for Salsarita's, Dunkin' Donuts, Papa John's, Smoothie King and Texas Roadhouse. Donors will also be entered to win a tailgate basket.

Anyone who wants to donate can call 865-524-3074 to make an appointment. The Vols vs. Florida game will be on September 24 starting at 3:30 p.m.