KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beer will be sold at the Alice Cooper concert at Thompson-Boling Arena on August 3, marking the first time alcohol will ever be sold in the general admission areas of a UT sports venue.

A change in state law and SEC policy made alcohol sales possible on campus, and the Knoxville Beer Board approved the university vendor's permit earlier this month. In their application, Aramark said they hoped to be ready to sell beer at this weekend's concert.

RELATED: Knoxville Beer Board moves to approve UT alcohol sales at Neyland and Thompson-Boling, with stipulations

RELATED: Confidence still high beer, alcohol sales will come to UT venues

UT said Tuesday that the concert would serve as a pilot to test security and systems put into place.

Beer will be sold at concession stands and kiosks by licensed and trained servers. Everyone most show a valid photo ID to purchase beer, and they will be limited to two alcoholic beverages at a time. They must also be able to produce a valid ID anywhere in the arena, because law enforcement or event staff may ask to see it.

RELATED: UT evaluating policy after SEC lifts ban on alcohol at sporting events

RELATED: UT: Vendor to handle beer, wine sales at special events at Thompson-Boling

The beer will be poured into clear cups, and sales will be stopped thirty minutes before the end of the show.

Anyone who passes alcohol to a minor, uses a fake ID, or appears intoxicated will be ejected and could be charged.

In addition to concerts and basketball games at TBA, alcohol can also be sold at UT football games in Neyland Stadium, but it's not clear yet when those sales will begin. UT was also approved to sell alcohol at Regal Soccer Stadium.