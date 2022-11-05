Lenoir City Utilities Board asks developers to bring their own power because of supply chain issues

The utility said it can't get transformers quickly enough to keep up with growth.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utilities Board sent a letter to developers in mid-March, warning them that supply chain issues created shortages of transformers.

The letter said builders would not be able to use LCUB transformers for a temporary power supply. The board said they were reserving their transformers for completed construction projects with permanent customers.

Transformers take electricity from the power lines and transforms it to a lower voltage, safe for a home.

Jeremy Walden, the Director of Electric at LCUB said took around 12 weeks to get a transformer before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that it now takes around 52 weeks.

"We needed to get creative," Walden said.

Brian Solsbee, the Executive Director of the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association, said power companies across Tennessee and across the U.S. are dealing with these shortages.

Solsbee said manufacturers are struggling because of the steel supply. He said it may take between 3 and 5 years to resolve that issue.

Walden said the transformer shortage is worse for LCUB because they service areas like Hardin Valley, one of the fastest-growing parts of Knox County.

That's why, Walden said, he wants to prioritize people who live in homes rather than those trying to construct them.

"If they could work with us in supplying generators for temp service, we can ensure that our customers that are going permanent service would always have transformers available," Walden said.

