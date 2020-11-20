Utility work to impact several areas of North, East Knoxville

KUB crews will conduct work on the wastewater collection system in some areas of North and East Knoxville starting Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Utility work will impact several areas of North and East Knoxville starting Sunday, KUB officials said.

In North Knoxville, KUB crews will reduce a short section of Cedar Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Lynndell and Montrose roads on November 22 as work is conducted on the wastewater collection system in the area.

The work will be conducted from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The westbound lane will be closed while the eastbound lane remains open to alternate traffic through the work zone.

Flaggers will be on-site to assist with traffic control, and access to area driveways will be maintained.

In East Knoxville, KUB crews will conduct work on the wastewater collection system in the area of East Sunset Road and Holston Drive on November 23.

Crews will implement traffic control measures in the following areas:

November 23: Intersection of East Sunset Road and South Chilhowee Drive to close from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Alternate routes include East Sunset Road, Inglewood Drive, and Skyline Drive.

November 24: Holston Drive to close between South Chilhowee Drive and Asheville Highway from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. South Chilhowee Drive and Asheville Highway should be used as alternate routes.

According to a release, some closures may extend beyond the scheduled times depending on the conditions encountered during excavation and construction.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect temporary delays in these areas.