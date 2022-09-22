UT Army ROTC Alumni Council dedicates memorial for fallen student and staff soldiers

Members of the council also serve as mentors to student cadets and advocate for UT's Army ROTC.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army ROTC Alumni Council at the University of Tennessee gathered on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to fallen student and staff soldiers.

The memorial includes the names of 365 service members who died while serving in the military and who previously attended UT. The memorial is set up near the heart of campus, on Pedestrian Walkway, so people can stop by to pay respects to the ones who passed away while serving.

"It was a short conversation. The university actually put it right in the center of campus and you can see, looking around, there are students everywhere. This is a heavily-trafficked area, probably the most trafficked area on campus. It's a great place to be," said Lt. Col. Logan Hickman, with the alumni council.