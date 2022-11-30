UTK Iranian students join global rally in support of human rights

UT is one of more than 100 universities in the world where demonstrators are rallying to support human rights in Iran.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Iranian students from the University of Tennessee rallied Wednesday to support human rights. UT joined more than 100 universities around the world where students held demonstrations.

These rallies are in response to a 22-year-old girl being killed in Iran. A couple of months ago, Masha Amini was arrested by police for wearing her religious headdress wrong. She died three days later in police custody. Iranian police claimed she had a heart attack, but her family has disputed that claim.

"I don't think that nobody deserves to die because of their choice of what they wear. You know, it's not fair. To me," Sima said.

After her death, Iranian women started burning their scarves and cutting their hair in protest over Amini's death. The Iranian students said with this rally they hope to spread awareness across the globe.

More than 450 people have died since protests began more than 18,000 have been arrested.