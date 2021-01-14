UTMC opens new facility in West Knoxville

The new facility is located at 1975 Town Center Boulevard near the Target in Northshore Town Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is expanding its health care services by opening UT Medical Center at Northshore Town Center in West Knoxville.

The new facility is located at 1975 Town Center Boulevard near the Target in Northshore Town Center. It will offer numerous diagnostic services, such as 3D mammography, computerized tomography (CT), X-ray, bone density scanning, pulmonary function testing, and echo and vascular ultrasound imaging.