KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee police are offering a warning to students about increased panhandling on campus.

UTPD said officers have seen members of the homeless community move into the area.

Recently, they've made arrests for vehicle burglaries, thefts, trespassing and outstanding warrants on campus.

UTPD Police Chief Troy Lane calls it an unfortunate trend.

"When we were approached by a guy in a wheelchair asking us to be his bodyguards, it was really uncomfortable," UT student Javi Gault said.

Gault said she's glad UTPD is letting folks know about the situation.

"It's a little scary because you don't know how far they'll go either," Gault said.

UT students Mallory Wylie and Emily Patton said it's hard to know what to do when a panhandler approaches.

"It's very uncomfortable because you don't know whether to give them money or to just, you know, keep walking," Wylie said. "You never know if this person is dangerous."

Chief Lane went on to say there are local organizations in Knoxville that are dedicated to serving those experiencing homelessness--organizations like Knox Area Rescue Ministries, or KARM.

Karen Bowdle is the Director of Communications and Public Relations at KARM.

"Here at KARM, we strongly encourage our volunteers and our staff not to give to folks who ask for money on the streets," Bowdle said.

"The main reason being that you really have no idea what that money will be used for," Bowdle said. "And one of our fears is that it will be used to buy things that could harm or even kill the person asking for the money."

She says that could be drugs or alcohol.

"We want everyone in Knoxville, when approached by someone asking for money to be able to say we have a place here in Knoxville--Knox Area Rescue Ministries that you need to go to," Bowdle said. "They can give you a hot meal, they can give you a safe place to sleep."

Chief Lane says UTPD is offering the LiveSafe App for students, which gives them access to safety resources on campus.

