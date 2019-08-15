KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Keith Lambert resigned from his position as the University of Tennessee Police Department assistant chief on Wednesday, Aug.14.

According to a Knox County Sheriff's Office report, Lambert drove up to Valerie Slowik's garage, thinking it was his own and began threatening her to get out of his house on July 24.

The report said Slowik tried to tell him that he was at the wrong house when he pulled a pistol from his waistband, saying "I'm a cop, get out of my house."

It wasn't until Ryan Slowik came into the garage and told Lambert to leave that Lambert said "Oh sorry, I think I have the wrong house," to Ryan and left the property.

When UTPD found out about this situation, UT Police Department Chief Troy Lane said he immediately put Lambert on administrative leave and activated an internal affairs investigation on July 29.

The Knox County District Attorneys Office declined prosecution so the case file has been sent back to KCSO.

"UTPD has an expectation that our officers conduct themselves with respect at all times. We recognize the authority that our officers hold and expect them to treat others the way that they would like to be treated if in the same position," Lane said in a statement. "Police officers should be seen as people who solve problems. We take our responsibility to the community very seriously. When our high standards are not met, we take action."