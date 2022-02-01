UTPD gives safety tips after getting several calls of people being tracked through Apple devices

The University of Tennessee Police Department said they received several calls from the campus community about concerns they're being tracked.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department said they recently received several calls from members of the campus community saying they were concerned about being tracked through the phones.

The calls stemmed from notifications many iPhone users could have seen on their devices, saying that an "unknown device" was tracking their location. Authorities said while the notification could be concerning, there were several other reasons to get the notification that is not related to stalking or human trafficking.

For example, they said Apple recently sent out an update for AirPod devices that has led to some iPhone users getting the notification about an "unknown device" tracking their location. They said these kinds of reports are being posted to major social media platforms, with suggestions people should report the notification to the police.

They said before a report is made to authorities, people should consider the following two questions:

Do you own Apple Air Pods, Air Tags or other Apple devices? If so, check to see if your personal device is causing the notification.

Do you live with or in close proximity to someone who has Air Pods or an Air Tag? If so, check with other residents living nearby.

After considering the questions, they said people should turn off all location settings to prevent tracking and find a safe spot before reporting to the police.

Apple also released a statement in February 2022 about unwanted tracking with AirTags. They said they are aware of "bad actors" trying to use the devices for malicious purposes. They said they are working with safety groups and law enforcement agencies to prevent people from tracking others with the devices.