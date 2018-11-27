A University of Tennessee Police Department K-9 will soon be better protected thanks to a recent donation.

UTPD said its K-9 Bruno will receive a bullet and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s.

The vest was sponsored by Mike and Peggy Thielen of Waterford, Mich. and will be embroidered with the sentiment 'In honor of Eddie Thielen 1996-2012.'

UTPD said it expects to see the vest delivered in about 10 weeks.

The non-profit is based out of East Taunton, Mass. and was established in 2009, providing protective vests and other assistance to K-9 units across the U.S.

