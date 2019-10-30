KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Rock at the University of Tennessee is constantly changing -- and it went online on Wednesday.

The new livestream follows multiple instances of hate speech on campus -- including several incidents where people painted swastikas, slurs and other hate speech onto the Rock. You can watch the livestream here.

After an unidentified person painted anti-Semitic hate speech onto the Rock in September 2019, Chancellor Donde Plowman said the livestream would be "a symbol that our community is taking collective responsibility for the Rock."

Plowman added that the livestream would grow the UT community's "collective accountability around communicating our values and replacing messages of hate with those of mattering and belonging."

On the Rock's first day of streaming, it showed a message from "Students for the Rock." according to UT's website, the group is made up of student volunteers "dedicated to using the Rock to promote mattering and belonging on Rocky Top."

The Rock also read "Vol means all."

Captured on UT's new livestream, a student walks past the Rock. The Rock reads "Students for the Rock" and "Vol means all."

The University of Tennessee

The livestream shows both front and back views of the Rock.

On the livestream's web page, UT cautions students not to engage with anyone they see painting hate speech onto the Rock: "Please do not confront anyone at the Rock."

Instead, the university said students should contact UTPD or use the LiveSafe app.