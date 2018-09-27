Nashville — An average of three veterans died by suicide each week in Tennessee in 2016, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The data released Wednesday shows a 6 percent increase in suicides from 2015 and marks a disturbing trend for local veterans as the national rate declined slightly.

The VA's figures, which are the most recent year available, also show a dramatic increase in suicides among specific age groups.

The data shows a 23 percent increase for Tennessee's youngest veterans, ages 18 to 34.

But older veterans in Tennessee saw the sharpest increase, with rates up 32 percent from 2015 among vets age 55-74.

Here are the number of deaths by suicide among Tennessee veterans in 2016, broken down by age group:

26 deaths for veterans ages 18-34

38 deaths for veterans ages 35-54

66 deaths for veterans ages 55-74

26 deaths for veteran ages 75+

Male veterans accounted for 140 to 150 suicides while female veterans made up less than 10. To protect confidentiality, the VA present suicide deaths in ranges when the number of deaths in one category is less than 10.

The VA concluded that the veteran suicide rate in Tennessee was significantly higher than the national non-veteran suicide rate.

The rate of suicide among Tennessee veterans (32.8 per 100,000) is also nearly double that of those who didn't serve in the military (17.4 per 100,00), according to the data.

“Suicide prevention remains VA’s highest clinical priority. One life lost to suicide is one too many,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement with the release of the data.

Nationally, the suicide rate for veterans was 1.5 times greater than those who never served in the military. Veterans accounted for 14 percent of all adult suicide deaths in the country, even though only 8 percent of the population has served.

The national number of veteran suicide in 2016 was 6,079, down from 6,281 deaths in 2015. However, the number of veteran suicides in 2016 remains greater than the 5,797 veteran suicides seen more than a decade ago, in 2005, though the veteran population has since decreased by about 4 million people.

VA health services seeing more mentally ill veterans

The VA found that the suicide rate among veterans who used VA health services within a year period was higher than among veterans who did not. However, between 2005 and 2016, there was a 26 percent increase of suicides from veterans who did not receive VA care, compared to the 13.7 percent increase for those who did.

"Veterans who use VHA have physical and mental health care needs and are actively seeking care because those conditions are causing disruption in their lives. Many of these conditions — such as mental health challenges, substance use disorders, chronic medical conditions, and chronic pain — are associated with an increased risk for suicide," the report states.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services operates a crisis hotline that offers support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-855-CRISIS-1.

The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, send a text message to 838255, or by chat online.

Other online resources from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs are offered at www.MakeTheConnection.net and SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Yihyun Jeong covers veterans and military affairs for the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee. Reach her at yjeong@tennessean.com or 615-881-7309. Follow her on Twitter @yihyun_jeong.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved