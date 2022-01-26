KFD: No one hurt after vacant building catches fire

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a building fire at 200 E. Blount Ave. at approximately 2:35 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one is hurt after a vacant building caught fire early Wednesday morning in downtown Knoxville.

When crews arrived, they found moderate smoke coming from the fifth and sixth floor of a vacant building that is listed for sale, according to KFD.

Crews searched for the source of the smoke for several minutes before locating a small fire in one of the rooms on the fifth floor, KFD said.

Once the fire was extinguished, it took several minutes to get the smoke removed from the building which had traveled to multiple floors, according to KFD.