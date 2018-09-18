With the start of fall only four days away, it is time to start thinking about flu season.

The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics both say it is important to be vaccinated by late October, the beginning of flu season.

They recommend young children, people over 65, pregnant women and people with other illnesses should be vaccinated as soon as possible. Children with asthma are among these vulnerable groups.

Simone Groper (L) prepares to receive a flu shot at a Walgreens phramacy on January 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Based on these recommendations, we wanted to introduce the HealthMap Vaccine Finder. You simply put in your zip code, and the website will map out all the places near you to receive a vaccine and tell you how much it costs at each location.

Health officials say it is never too early to be vaccinated so hopefully the HealthMap Vaccine Finder will help you and your family stay well ahead of flu season.

© 2018 WBIR