KFD: Home destroyed, no injuries reported after fire on Valley View Dr.

The Knoxville Fire Department said a resident was displaced by the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a home was heavily damaged and no injuries were reported after a house fire on Monday.

According to a release, the fire was on Valley View Dr. and crews responded to it at around 5:45 p.m. KFD also said a resident was displaced by the fire, and everyone exited the house.

Crews had difficulty trying to extinguish the flames because of the house's location, KFD said. According to images, the house was located down a dirt path and was surrounded by trees, requiring a large amount of hose to be laid.

They said 24 KFD members responded to the fire, and said it was still under investigation on Monday.