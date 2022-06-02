NPS: Obed Wild and Scenic River asking for public's help in locating vandals

Vandals have damaged the inside of a new vault toilet building by removing the toilet and throwing large rocks at the door.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — The Obed Wild and Scenic River are asking for the public's assistance in locating the people responsible for vandalizing a vault toilet building at Barnett Bridge.

In the last couple of weeks, Obed Wild and Scenic River said multiple acts of vandalism have taken place.

Vandals have taken large rocks and thrown them at the exterior door. They have also damaged the inside of the building by removing the toilet.

The facility was a new improvement for the park and was installed early this year. Due to the damage, the building will be temporarily closed to the public while repairs are made.