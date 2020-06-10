Vanderbilt doctor still urges precautions after President Trump says “don’t let the virus dominate you”

"There are still a lot of susceptible people out there, and we need to continue to take this seriously."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday night after being treated at Walter Reed for COVID-19.

He first let Americans know of his discharge plans earlier in the day writing on Twitter, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

He followed up that tweet with a video once he returned to the White House saying, “Don’t let the virus dominate you and don’t be afraid of it.”

“There is still a lot of susceptible people out there and we need to continue to take this seriously,” says Dr. David Aronoff. He’s the Director for the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He said anyone who has been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has had a different response and is still urging people take the proper precautions to stay safe like wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing. “I do think it would be a shame if where we are in the pandemic, we let up our guard prematurely,” says Dr. Aronoff.

The Doctor went on to say, “We don’t fully understand why some people never develop symptoms, some people get mild symptoms, some people get sick enough to be in the hospital, and some people die of this infection.”

While Dr. Aronoff wasn’t a part of the President’s care team, he does know about some of the treatment, and makes it clear there’s still no exact cure all for the virus.

“Yes the President did receive some experimental treatments. For example, the monoclonal antibody cocktail that he received is still under evaluation as a promising therapy for people with COVID-19. The other thing I think is important to note is we really don’t have a magic bullet against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

He points out that in the state of Tennessee, nearly 1 out of every 20 people diagnosed with COVID-19 end up in the hospital and about 1 out of every 100 people with the infection dies.