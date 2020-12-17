Vanderbilt poll shows partisan divide in Tennessee on COVID-19 vaccine, election results

The survey of 1,007 registered Tennessee voters was conducted between November 18 and December 8.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new statewide poll released by Vanderbilt University showed Tennesseans are heavily divided down party lines when it comes to the results of the 2020 presidential election and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the poll, only 12% of registered Republican voters in Tennessee are confident that nationwide votes were counted fairly and accurately, as compared to 97% of registered Democrats.

Only 15% of registered Republicans polled think Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the presidential election, while 70% think Biden is trying to “steal the election," the poll showed.

By contrast, the poll found 95% of registered Democrats polled think Biden is the legitimate winner, and 70% think President Trump is trying to steal the election.

In addition, 35% of registered Republicans did not think President Trump should concede after the Electoral College certifies their votes.

When it comes to the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine, 75% of Tennesseans polled stated they are likely to get vaccinated.

However, 36% of Republicans polled report that they are unlikely to get the vaccine compared to 15% of Democrats.

80% of registered voters in Tennessee report knowing someone that has contracted coronavirus.

66% are concerned that they or a member of their family will contract coronavirus.

Concern among Republicans polled has surged 17 percentage points from spring 2020 (37% to 54%), and concern among Democrats remains high at 88%, up 6 percentage points from spring 2020.

62% of Tennesseans polled believe that the pandemic is now a large or extremely large public health problem.

Among Democrats, 83% think the pandemic is a large or extremely large public health problem.

However, only 47% of Republicans think that COVID-19 poses a large public health problem.

32% of Tennesseans do not plan to change how they would normally celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

52% of Republicans won’t change their plans, as opposed to 14% of Democrats.

Also, 22% of Tennessee Republicans do not usually wear a mask or face covering in a store or public place where they encounter other people, compared with 0% Democrats and 11% Independents. The “0%” is rare in polling and underscores the dramatic polarization on this issue.

One issue Tennesseans agree on is that they are somewhat or very concerned that the pandemic has diminished learning for students at all levels, with little disparity between Republicans and Democrats.

The confidence in the Tennessee economy significantly increased from 51% to 67%.

At the same time, approval for Governor Bill Lee fell 7 percentage points to 57%, the first decline in approvals since Lee came into office.

Approval ratings for President Trump (54%), retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (47%) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (49%) stayed consistent with earlier polls.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the leading priority for the Tennessee State Government for 37% of Tennesseans polled, followed by the economy (28%) and education (13%).

Democrats polled overwhelmingly prioritize the pandemic (64%), education (13%) and the economy (8%), whereas Republicans polled prioritize the economy (40%), the pandemic (19%) and education (13%).