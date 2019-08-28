KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department announced Wednesday it has confirmed with the Tennessee Department of Health that someone in Knox County has a case of pulmonary illness that could be related to e-cigarette use.

The person is expected to recover, a news release from KCHD said.

The two health departments are working to determine the cause of the illness, and believe more cases are likely to start being reported.

“Given the activity in the rest of the U.S., we’ve been expecting a case and believe more are likely,” KCHD Senior Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said in the release. “It is still early in the investigation, but it’s important for the public to be aware of the symptoms and the potential link with e-cigarettes.”

Here are the symptoms KCHD said people should be looking for to determine if they may have a vaping-associated illness:

-Cough

-Shortness of breath

-Fatigue,

-Fever

-Chest pain

-Nausea

-Abdominal pain

-Diarrhea

Particularly watch to see if those symptoms get worse over a period of days or weeks, KCHD said.

"Anyone with these symptoms who also uses e-cigarettes or vaping devices is encouraged to seek medical care from their health care provider."

The Tennessee Department of Health is asking health care providers to report possible cases of serious respiratory illnesses among patients who use e-cigarettes or vaping devices.

The confirmation comes amidst a national trend of increasing numbers of cases of such illnesses that are associated with e-cigarette use.

The CDC is currently investigating any possible links between e-cigarette use and severe pulmonary diseases, with more than 193 cases reported to date in 22 states, not including Tennessee, the release said. One death was reported in Illinois.

The release said that the illnesses do not appear to be caused by an infectious disease since there is no presence of bacteria or another infectious agent, which is tested for before confirming a case of a vaping-associated illness.

"According to the CDC, e-cigarettes have the potential to benefit adult smokers who are not pregnant if used as a complete substitute for regular cigarettes and other smoked tobacco products, " KCHD said in the release. "E-cigarettes and other vaping devices, however, are not harmless. They are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women or adults who do not currently use tobacco products."

