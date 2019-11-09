KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control announced on Friday that as many as 450 people across 33 states may be suffering from vaping-related lung illnesses.

That number includes at least six reported cases in Tennessee, according to Tennessee Department of Health. One of those cases was in Knox County.

With the numbers hitting headlines across the country, East Tennessee school districts are looking at how they can play a role in preventing more cases.

Knox, Anderson, Blount County and Maryville City Schools said each is reviewing district policies about vaping and e-cigarettes after health officials have warned about the potential risks.

All of those districts said that the use of tobacco products is already not allowed, which includes most vapes and e-cigarettes.

Students who violate policies face a range of consequences, including in-school and out-of-school suspension, a citation from the school resource officer or expulsion.

Since the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, a Knox County Schools spokesperson said the district has had 27 incidents in which items related to vaping, e-cigarettes or JUUL products have been confiscated.

Last school year, KCS had a total of 147 incidents in which items related to vaping, e-cigarettes or JUUL products were confiscated.

While officials have not pinpointed the exact cause of the vaping-related illnesses, the CDC said they believe a chemical is responsible.

Many who were sick, but not all, reported vaping THC products. One of the potential links health officials are investigating are unregulated street-sold cartridges.

The Knox County Health Department said people should be looking for these symptoms to determine if they may have a vaping-associated illness:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fatigue,

Fever

Chest pain

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Particularly watch to see if those symptoms get worse over a period of days or weeks, KCHD said.

Currently, the CDC only recommends vaping as an alternative for people who are trying to quit smoking tobacco products, saying it poses less known health risks compared to smoking. They still urge vaping should never be taken up by people who don't smoke, youths, young adults, and pregnant women.