KPD: Vehicle stolen in West Hills after burglar swiped garage door opener from unlocked minivan

Police began investigating Sunday morning after responding to a burglary at a home on Ainsworth Drive, according to the incident reported filed with the Knoxville Police Department.

The victims told police their Toyota Sienna had been stolen sometime overnight, saying they went outside that morning to find their garage doors open and the vehicle missing from the driveway.

One victim said she had left the minivan's doors unlocked with her purse, phone and potentially a pair of keys inside. She believed the garage door opener had also been left inside the vehicle, which she thinks the suspect used to go inside their garage and steal a pair of keys to the van that were hanging behind the door into the house.

The victims said they did not hear anything overnight, and nothing else was stolen from the garage or from another unlocked truck in their driveway.

Police said neighbors also reported their vehicles had been broken into overnight, and they had security footage of what they believe to be the suspect breaking into the vehicle.