No, a judge did not order Tennessee to change the age people can carry guns from 21 to 18

Several bills in the Tennessee legislature would change the age people can carry guns from 21 years old to 18 years old.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee's legislature said the state had to change the age people can carry guns from 21 years old to 18 years old because a federal judge ordered them to do so.

"The court has ruled that it needs to change to 18 to be constitutional," said Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton. "If we don't make that change, they will make that for us."

In a lawsuit, first filed in 2021 and then amended in 2022, Blake Beeler and Logan Ogle argued people between 18 years old and 20 years old should be allowed to purchase handguns in Tennessee.

After a Supreme Court case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n, Inc. v. Bruen, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti settled with Beeler and Ogle, agreeing to stop enforcement of Tennessee's law for people aged between 18 years old and 20 years old.

So, instead of a judge ordering Tennessee to change the law, the Attorney General chose to settle with the plaintiffs.

"What Bruen suggested is, there isn't such a precise and constitutionally reasonable reason to separate that age group," said Donald A. Bosch, a legal analyst for 10News. "Thus it expanded gun rights to that class of citizens."

After the settlement, 18-year-olds would not be stopped from buying handguns based on age alone.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will "not implement or enforce the [law] to prevent individuals aged 18 years old to 20 years old from carrying handguns or obtaining permits," the agreement said.

The state attorney general's office said the Department of Safety and Homeland Security will start processing applications for 18-year-olds through 20-year-olds starting in June 2023.