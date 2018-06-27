Headaches, sores knees, and back pain are signs many folks say they feel when a storm is coming. But is there really a link between weather and joint pain? We set out to verify.

On a rainy day if you're feeling more aches and pains, Chiropractors Donovan Stewart and Art Poisal say you're not alone.

"Generally we do see an increase in patients on those days," said Dr. Poisal.

And these doctors say, it's not in your head. The pressure you feel in your joints is caused by what you feel in the atmosphere.

"It has to do with the change in barometric pressure and the swelling of fluid in your joints,” said Dr. Poisal.

"As the pressure front is changing, it brings on adaptive stress,” said Dr. Stewart.

The Arthritis Foundation cites a 2007 study, stating cooler temperatures, rain and low barometric pressure can increase pain.

Meterologist Todd Howell says it's the low-pressure storm systems that we feel most.

"With low-pressure the air is rising and expanding. So a lot of time the fluid between our joints and bones expands and when storms with an area of low pressure approaches, we feel that more," said Howell.

"A lot of times we think it's just our seniors but it can be anyone with joint problems,” said Dr. Stewart.

Stewart says many folks over the age of forty can feel these symptoms more often. Back aches, joint pain, and headaches are all signs and symptoms of the change in pressure.

So we can verify, yes you can feel pain when it rains.

If you are feeling the burn in your joints, Stewart and Poisal say Tylenol or Advil can help. But they say the best medicine is time. When the storm system moves out, your symptoms should fade too.

