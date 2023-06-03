SPD: Letter alleging attempted abduction at Sevierville restaurant 'did not occur' as it is represented

Authorities said a letter was shared on social media alleging that a person was almost tased as they brought an order to a customer's car.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said that a letter dated March 5, which appeared to have been written by a Gatlinburg restaurant manager, was shared across social media.

The letter describes an incident where it says an employee at Five Oaks Farm Kitchen in Sevierville was almost hit with a taser as they brought a customer's order to their car. It claims a man approached the employee from behind, on the passenger side, with a taser after asking several personal questions.

The letter claims another employee screamed and warned the employee before the man "raced to the other side and sped off." The letter ends by saying "please watch out and warn your staff. These traffickers are getting bold," while also claiming the customer used a fraudulent credit card.

The Sevierville Police Department said the incident "as it is represented" in the letter did not occur. They said an SPD officer and detective interviewed the alleged victim, who said there was no assault or attempted abduction.

They also said that the credit card was not fraudulent.

According to SPD, the employee who helped the customer had asked the man about a small device that fits around a finger while at his car. They said he had activated the device while waiting inside the restaurant for his food.

SPD said the device was likely a stun ring or sting ring, which are legal to own in Tennessee.

They said these devices emit an electrical charge that can cause pain and momentary incapacitation, similar to a taser. The employee did not tell authorities that the customer attempted to use it on her, according to a statement from SPD.

They said they had no charges against the customer. Their full statement about the letter and incident is below.

