KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is responding to claims of a suspicious van driving around campus.
There has been chatter on campus that a van was driving around with a fake sign in the window, pretending to be part of the transportation service or T Link.
10News took that rumor to the UT Police Department who confirms that someone did contact the department about a suspicious van. That person raised concerns about whether the van was somehow involved in sex trafficking.
UTPD said that was certainly not the case -- as the rumors claimed. UTPD said the vehicle was, in fact, part of the T Link service.
It was simply a replacement that was being used while one of the regular rides was in for maintenance.
So, we can verify the claim is FALSE.
The bus in question did not pose a threat to students on campus.
