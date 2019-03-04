KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is responding to claims of a suspicious van driving around campus.

There has been chatter on campus that a van was driving around with a fake sign in the window, pretending to be part of the transportation service or T Link.

10News took that rumor to the UT Police Department who confirms that someone did contact the department about a suspicious van. That person raised concerns about whether the van was somehow involved in sex trafficking.

UTPD said that was certainly not the case -- as the rumors claimed. UTPD said the vehicle was, in fact, part of the T Link service.

It was simply a replacement that was being used while one of the regular rides was in for maintenance.

So, we can verify the claim is FALSE.

The bus in question did not pose a threat to students on campus.

If there's something you'd like us to verify, let us know!

For mobile and app users, click here.