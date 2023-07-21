Veteran KCSO captain put on administrative leave pending investigation

KCSO said Capt. Mike Evans was on paid leave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A veteran Knox County Sheriff's Office captain is on paid administrative leave while the department looks into his conduct, according to a KCSO spokeswoman.

Lt. Heather Reyda said the office could not be specific about what it was looking into in regards to Capt. J. Michael Evans. WBIR has learned it relates to Evans' recent alleged conduct at an area restaurant.

It's not clear how long the internal investigation would take.