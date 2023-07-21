Veteran KCSO captain put on administrative leave pending investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A veteran Knox County Sheriff's Office captain is on paid administrative leave while the department looks into his conduct, according to a KCSO spokeswoman.
Lt. Heather Reyda said the office could not be specific about what it was looking into in regards to Capt. J. Michael Evans. WBIR has learned it relates to Evans' recent alleged conduct at an area restaurant.
It's not clear how long the internal investigation would take.
Evans' time with the Sheriff's Office dates to the mid 1990s. His work has included being supervisor in the Animal Control Unit in the Operations Division.