Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires

Records show Kenno E. Carlos racked up more than a dozen reprimands for various misconduct during his career. He also earned praise for his work with the public.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief.

Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.

Carlos is accused this month of stealing various items from a cadet's locker including a pair of boots. It's a misdemeanor charge, alleging the value of the items is less than $1,000.

KPD put Carlos on administrative leave and took away his police powers after the Jan. 11 case arose.

His personnel file shows Carlos did many things to win the community's affection. He had a touch for communicating with and working with the public, letters of praise show.

In 2011, a supervisor singled him out for recognition for stepping in to help a fellow officer in an emergency after a motorist's car broke down in traffic.

But he also built a track record of failing to do basic things for which supervisors would have to call him in and chew him out.

10News counted at least 15 reprimands -- mostly oral but on occasion written -- for various mistakes.

They ranged from forgetting to show up for work to forgetting to appear for court to failing to finish and turn in reports.

In at least one year he got reprimanded twice within 12 months.

One time he forgot to turn on his microphone during part of a traffic stop. Another time he turned his siren off while on a chase so he could transmit radio traffic but then forgot to turn the siren back on as the chase continued.

He got a reprimand in 2014 for writing a ticket with incorrect information.

In 2016, during an arrest, he took a woman's wallet, put it on top of his cruiser and then drove off, records show. The wallet fell off and couldn't be found. He ended up helping the woman cancel her lost credit cards, records show.

Evaluations through the years praised his attitude and dedication to the job but indicated he needed more direction than the average employee.

Last year he got a one-day suspension for conduct involving payment for a second job while working on duty, records show.

The Austin-East High School graduate wrote in his retirement letter Monday that it had been an honor to serve throughout his career.

"I further want to express my gratitude to the new KPD Chief Paul Noel. His efforts to improve the culture and diversity within the department are long overdue and much needed. I look forward to Chief Noel, his staff, and the future Chiefs of KPD to continually improve this real problem at KPD, and in our community," Carlos wrote.