Veterans hike to remember former servicemembers who died by suicide

Around 22 veterans die by suicide every day, according to experts. A group is taking steps to change that.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each day, an estimated 22 veterans and active military members die by suicide. A group of East Tennessee veterans and advocates are taking steps to change that.

Team Red, White & Blue of Knoxville held a 5.11-mile hike Saturday morning to encourage, connect, remember and support those who may be suffering in silence. It was a hike to "Remember the 22."

Team RWB's mission is to enrich the lives of veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity.

“It's very important to bring the opportunity for camaraderie and an opportunity for physical engagement to the veteran community, as well as get some of the active service members out here to know that there's a community that loves them, and wrap their arms around," Team RWB's Matthew Gordon said.

The hike started from the 5.11 Tactical store and went through the Ten-Mile Creek Greenway.

Gordon said he wants more community awareness about veteran suicide. He said actions must be done to lower the number down to zero.

"One is too many and we are on a mission to solve that problem," Gordon said.

He said when veterans have the chance to show up to events like the hike, it shows their bond goes beyond actual time in service.

“We are able to reunite and these conversations ignite a wildfire within the community, and it gives people hope," Gordon said.