KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A memorial service for an Air Force veteran David Lee Cooper was held on Nov. 5 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Cooper died at age 64 on Oct. 17, 2019, in Blount Memorial Hospital.

He was an aircraft electrical systems specialist for the United States Air Force and held the rank of Airman Basic.

Cooper was one of three children and born in Knoxville. His two sisters, Jennifer and Barbara Cooper, were both severely disabled and confined to wheelchairs. In addition to his two sisters, his father, Bobby Cooper, was involved in a serious wreck that left him with a brain injury.

Cooper's service didn't start with the Air Force but at home helping his mother care for his sisters and father.

He enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 24 and served two years of active duty.

When he returned home he became a route carrier for the Knox News Sentinel and later the Maryville Times newspapers.

Cooper's sisters died in the 1990s. His father passed in 2006 and his mother in 2013.

Cooper kept to himself and had no immediate family left to claim him. Many veterans and individuals who didn't know Cooper came to honor him at his memorial service.

RELATED: Texas veteran's service dog stolen during home break-in

RELATED: Boss pays off his employee's mortgage to allow him to retire early

RELATED: Army veteran was told she'd never walk again. She walked down the aisle