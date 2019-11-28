Admiral Schofield showed his Volunteer Spirit to the Washington D.C. community this Thanksgiving.

The VFL basketball star and Washington Wizards rookie was out delivering Thanksgiving meals to families in need at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

He was joined by the staff and the Wizards' G League affiliate, Capital City Go-Go.

"Throughout our lives and throughout all our journeys, we don't get just one-on-one family time as much as we did when we were younger, so I think Thanksgiving is a time where everyone gets back together to see how each other is doing, but also show each love and care during this time and holiday season," Admiral said.

Take a look:

