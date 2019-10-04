KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Former Vol Curt Maggitt is hosting a get-together of former teammates Friday that'll also serve as a fundraiser for the Change Center in East Knoxville.

"A Night to Remember" begins 6 p.m. Friday at Hops & Hollers, 937 N. Central St.. A limited number of tickets are available here.

Former Vols Josh Dobbs, Cam Sutton, A.J. Johnson and Jalen Reeves-Maybin are among those billed as attending.

Events will include an auction of collectible Vols items and a talk-around with former players in town ahead of Saturday's annual Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium.

The ticket includes beer and barbecue.

Maggitt, a West Palm Beach, Fla., native, played 2011-2015 for Tennessee.

The Change Center on Harriet Tubman Street opened late last year. It's designed to serve as a safe social gathering place for young people and a resource to help them prosper in the community.