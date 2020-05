Many people are thirsting for sports to return, but one VFL just wanted to make sure Knoxville's officers aren't thirsty on duty.

Josh Dobbs donated a pallet with hundreds of bottles of water to the Knoxville Police Department on #GivingTuesday.

KPD said it was very grateful for the donation.

"Your continued support of the Knoxville community and the KPD is greatly appreciated," KPD said.