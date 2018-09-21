Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Knoxville for a short visit Friday morning.

Air Force Two landed at Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport shortly before 11:30 a.m.

He got off the plane with his staff and met with U.S. Representative (R) Marsha Blackburn and re-boarded his plane along with Blackburn for a few minutes.

Then, both Pence and Blackburn de-boarded the plane and met with a crowd of people on the tarmac for a short time before getting in a private vehicle to travel downtown, where Pence would speak at a free event hosted by Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, a part of the American Conservative Union, or ACU, and then later in the day attend Blackburn's fundraiser for her Senate campaign.

The fundraiser will be held at Club LeConte downtown atop the First Tennessee Plaza building.

Pence and Blackburn made a stop before the fundraiser around 12:30 p.m. to the Knoxville Convention Center for the CPAC event, which also featured the NRA's Chris Cox and ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp, according to a Facebook event from CPAC. Watch video of Pence speaking at the event below.

