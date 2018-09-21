KNOXVILLE — Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Knoxville for a short visit Friday morning to campaign for Republican nominees ahead of the midterm election in November.

Air Force Two landed at Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport shortly before 11:30 a.m.

He was greeted at the airport by Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn, Congressman Jimmy Duncan, and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

Pence spoke at a free event hosted by Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, a part of the American Conservative Union, or ACU, and then later in the day attend Blackburn's fundraiser for her Senate campaign.

"Allow me to begin by bringing greetings from a man who loves Tennessee and the leader you voted overwhelmingly to make the 45th president, I bring greetings from President Donald Trump," the Vice President said as he greeted the crowd. "I know we will keep making American prosperous again, we will keep making America safe again. We will win in November and we will make America great again."

As senators in Washington prepare to vote on President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, the Vice President reiterated his support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

"President Trump and I are confident that the Republicans in the senate will complete the confirmation process properly, respectfully and in a way that treats all parties fairly," Vice President Pence said. "I believe with all my heart that very soon, Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be Justice Brett Kavanaugh and he will take his seat."

Around 500 people were at the CPAC 365 event. The event also featured the NRA's Chris Cox and ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp, among other speakers.

Pence then moved to the fundraiser for Blackburn, who is running against Democrat Phil Bredesen.

The fundraiser was held at Club LeConte downtown atop the First Tennessee Plaza building and was closed to the public.

Watch video of Pence speaking at the event below.

Vice President Pence departed Knoxville around 3:30 p.m. to fly to Arkansas for more events Friday evening.

