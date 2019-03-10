MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person has been flown to the hospital after an injury crash involving a motorcycle in Madisonville.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the 2200 block of Ballplay Road. As of 8:40 p.m., crews said to avoid the area of Ballplay Road and Rocky Springs Road as emergency crews prepared a LIFESTAR helicopter to transport the victim to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

MCSO has not released the name of the victim and said the investigation will be conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.