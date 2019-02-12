KNOXVILLE, Tenn — An elderly man was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after his North Knoxville home caught fire.

The Knoxville Fire Department said it responded to call about a house fire just after 4 a.m. at 400-block of East Quincy Avenue. When firefighters arrived, flames burned through the roof and were spreading into the front rooms of the house, covering the front porch.

First responders also received reports of a victim inside the home and that's when they went looking for the homeowner.

According to KFD, firefighters found the man lying unconscious in the hallway and pulled him out of the house.

He was rushed to the hospital while crews continued to fight the flames and get the fire under control, KFD said. KFD said the man suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Crews brought the fire back under control after pulling him out.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire. There were no other reported injuries, KFD said.

