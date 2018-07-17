KNOXVILLE — A serious injury wreck shut down a portion of North Broadway in Fountain City.

The Knoxville Police Department reported the wreck around 10:00 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Rennoc Road near the Fountain City Kroger.

Few details were immediately available, but a picture shared by KPD showed a red truck flipped over in the southbound lane and another car with extensive damage to its driver side.

KPD said all occupants are expected to survive.

Southbound Broadway had to be closed for an hour until around 11 p.m. to clear the wreck.

Traffic Alert: Serious injury crash on Broadway at Rennoc has s/b Broadway closed. All occupants are expected to survive & the road should reopen by 11pm. Please use caution if traveling in this area. pic.twitter.com/sVSEBOq8xc — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 17, 2018

