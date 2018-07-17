KNOXVILLE — A serious injury wreck shut down a portion of North Broadway in Fountain City.
The Knoxville Police Department reported the wreck around 10:00 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Rennoc Road near the Fountain City Kroger.
Few details were immediately available, but a picture shared by KPD showed a red truck flipped over in the southbound lane and another car with extensive damage to its driver side.
KPD said all occupants are expected to survive.
Southbound Broadway had to be closed for an hour until around 11 p.m. to clear the wreck.
© 2018 WBIR