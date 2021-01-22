VIDEO: Deer breaks into Johnson City mattress store

The store wasn't open at the time and no one was hurt. The owner says six mattresses were damaged and will be discarded.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A deer broke a window and went into a Johnson City mattress store Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Mattress By Appointment. Business owner Noah Burkham sent footage of the deer to our NBC affiliate WCYB.

The deer is seen on surveillance video crashing through the window. The doe was inside for less than a minute but jumped on several mattresses and broke two windows while inside.