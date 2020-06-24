Video shows KPD officer slam handcuffed man during 2019 traffic stop

Taylor later filed a lawsuit saying he broke his arm. He asking for up to $4 million in damages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new video of a may 2019 traffic stop showing a Knoxville police officer throwing a handcuffed man to the ground.

In the video, you see Raymond Taylor Jr. being arrested.

You can hear Taylor telling the officer he's hurting his right arm.

The officer asks Taylor if he wants to go in his car.

Taylor then says "I'm a cripple" and the officer throws Taylor to the ground.

Taylor later filed a lawsuit saying he broke his arm.

He asking for up to $4 million in damages.