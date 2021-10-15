Vienna Coffee permanently closing its Knoxville coffeehouse inside The Regas Building

The company said the pandemic's impact on staffing and customer traffic continued to plague its business in downtown Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville-based coffeehouse and roaster Vienna Coffee announced Friday it will be closing its Knoxville location after four years inside The Regas Building.

The company said its coffeehouses in Maryville and Oak Ridge will not be impacted, and it's planning to open a new location later in October at Pellissippi State's Hardin Valley campus.

Vienna Coffee said it had to close its Knoxville location due to the COVID-19 pandemic's continued impact on staffing and customer traffic.

"Watauga Coffee Company and Vienna Coffee are sad to announce the permanent closing of the Vienna Coffee at The Regas Building," the company said. "We appreciate those of you who embraced our business at this location for almost four years and became part of the community in this space."

The Knoxville Leadership Foundation, who owns and manages

The Regas Building, said this is the only closure inside the building and that it will continue to offer meeting room space inside for non-profits and other organizations.