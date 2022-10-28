Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley dies at 90, school says

The revered Dooley is perhaps best known for brining Georgia its 1980 national championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday afternoon. He was 90-years-old.

Dooley died peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children by his side, according to a statement.

The beloved former University of Georgia coach and athletic director was a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the winningest football coach in school history, mounting 201 victories and six SEC titles during his 25 years leading the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988.

The revered Dooley is perhaps best known for brining Georgia its 1980 national championship in the 1981 Sugar Bowl in a historic win over Notre Dame.

In addition to his venerable coaching tenure, Dooley also received numerous awards as director of athletics for UGA for 25 years from 1979 to 2004, part of which overlapped with his time as the head football coach.

Dooley was recently hospitalized with what was called a "mild case" of COVID-19 but was released from the hospital just a few days later.

Gov. Brian Kemp and his family offered their condolences to Dooley and his family in the following post to Twitter.

Please see our family’s statement on the passing of Coach Vince Dooley: https://t.co/zaCLrusFIR pic.twitter.com/nPyMGYNGu2 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 28, 2022

He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday back in September and was serenaded to "Happy Birthday" in front of 70,000 fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the season opener against Oregon.