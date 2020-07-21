Virus cluster found among employees at Cherokee casino

The cases were identified among Harrah’s Cherokee Casino employees who work in the table games section.

CHEROKEE, N.C. — Health officials in Cherokee, N.C., are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases after five casino employees tested positive for the virus within two weeks while at work.

The Jackson County, N.C. Department of Public Health said in a news release Monday the cases were identified among Harrah’s Cherokee Casino employees who work in the table games section.

"All positive employees are following isolation orders," the release states. "The investigation is ongoing."

Health authorities and the Eastern Band of the Cherokees, which owns the casino, are working to identify any additional close contacts of the employees.

The regional manager of the casino said no other employees or customers have been identified as having close contacts with the employee who have tested positive.

The casino closed in March when the pandemic hit and reopened in late May with 30% capacity. The business said in May employees would be having daily health checks.