KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A golfing tradition in Knoxville has a new name and a new location.

The PGA-affiliated event previously known as the Knoxville Open will now be the Visit Knoxville Open and will be moved to the historic Holston Hills Country Club, starting in 2020.

“We are excited to partner with Visit Knoxville and Holston Hills Country Club to continue building on the incredible tradition this tournament has built over the last 30 years,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “The Visit Knoxville Open has received tremendous community support from the fans and businesses throughout the region, and we are eager to amplify those efforts leading into 2020 and beyond.”

The new contract runs through 2024.

“Hosting the Visit Knoxville Open is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the historic Holston Hills Country Club in East Knoxville,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “This partnership with the City of Knoxville, Knox County, and the Korn Ferry Tour provides a true community celebration of this longstanding tournament, inviting visitors for years to come.”