Visit Knoxville releases 2023 visitors guide

The 2023 Knoxville Visitors Guide helps people navigate the city's offerings in music, art, cuisine, and outdoor adventure.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville recently released its 2023 Knoxville Visitors Guide, which helps people find the best food, drinks, and experiences if they stop by the city.

People can request a physical copy of the guide online, or they can explore a digital version. It is more than 110 pages long and explains the city's unique identity, describing it as a "nature-loving-adventure-seeking-artsy-kinda-town." The guide also gives descriptions of the city's many different neighborhoods.

A section helps people more fully understand the history and opportunities in downtown Knoxville before the guide starts describing the North Knoxville area and the Happy Holler area. Then, it shows some of the offerings in East Knoxville before discussing South Knoxville.

Then, people can learn about the University of Tennessee campus and Cumberland Avenue before learning about Bearden and West Knoxville and Farragut.

"We put a lot more stories, in neighborhood-orientated ways. That way you can engage with the community," said Kim Bumpas, the president of Visit Knoxville. "It's a great way to share the story with people that want to visit Knoxville."