MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Family and friends of inmates in Tennessee have not been able to visit them since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, three facilities in Tennessee, including one in Memphis, will allow visitors.

The Tennessee Department of Correction made the announcement Saturday. TDOC said the Mark Luttrell Transition Center in Memphis, as well as the Turney Center Industrial Complex and the Morgan County Correctional Complex will start to allow visitors next weekend.

New protocols are in place due to COVID-19. All visitors are required to:

schedule an appointment for visitation

wear masks

have their temperatures taken

answer a series of COVID-19 screening questions prior to entering the facility.

All inmates will be required to wear masks during visits and have their temperatures taken prior to entering the visitation gallery.

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our staff, inmates, visitors and volunteers,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We understand the importance of maintaining contact with family members and we have worked to ensure the lines of communication between inmates and their loved ones remained opened during this time. We are also actively monitoring COVID-19 developments to determine a date for visitation and volunteer services to resume at all TDOC facilities.”

To schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:

Turney Center Industrial Complex

Call: 931.729.7172 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

Morgan County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm EST.)