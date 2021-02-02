Visitors at Townsend lodge enjoy authentic Appalachian cuisine and music

The Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro hosted its annual Bacon at the Bear event on Saturday.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — East Tennesseans got to treat themselves to food from regional chefs on Saturday, experiencing authentic Appalachian cuisine and music when staying in an Appalachian lodge.

The Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro partnered with New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Center to host its annual "Bacon at the Bear" event.

A fire pit was lit to encourage attendees to enjoy finely-crafted biscuits, meat and many other dishes together.

The dancing Bear also featured tastings and opportunities to learn about some interesting practices like seed-saving. Artisans also displayed their paintings and crafts during the event.

"It's just a way to celebrate food and the spirit of volunteerism. We have a reward recipient that we celebrate tonight and all to raise funds for the important work of New Hope," said Vanessa Painter, the development director at Dancing Bear Lodge.

It was the fifth time the lodge hosted the event. A portion of the funds they raised went to benefit New Hope.