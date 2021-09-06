Visitors heading to Knoxville from coast to coast

Visit Knoxville said that visitors are coming to the city from Illinois, Florida, California, North Carolina and Michigan.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More people across the U.S. are getting ready to travel, and at the top of some of their lists is Knoxville. Officials said that the city meets many travelers' new expectations as they search for spots in rural areas, while still offering urban conveniences.

Officials with Visit Knoxville said around 77% of Americans plan to take a trip in the next few months, with many of them headed to Knoxville. They said Knoxville hotel occupancy for May 2021 almost matched 2019's rates.

Many travelers chose to stay in downtown Knoxville, with downtown occupancy rates up 213% compared to May 2020. However, officials said that it will still take time for hotels to fully recover from the pandemic.

"We are kinda flat compared to May 2019," Kim Bumpas, the president of Visit Knoxville. "It will take them a couple of years to dig out."

Visit Knoxville also said that visitors are headed to East Tennessee from across the U.S. The top five states where visitors come from are Illinois, Florida, California, North Carolina and Michigan.

"That's really exciting," said Bumpas "A lot of them want to live here."