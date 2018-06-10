Countless Vols fans will be turning in their game day outfits for formal wear this weekend.

That's because when Tennessee has a bye week, people get married without having to miss a game.

It's always the busiest weekend for wedding venues in and around Knoxville.

"We always know it's gonna be booked," said Trevor Stockton, Executive Chef at RT Lodge in Maryville. "We know not to plan anything else. It's definitely booked well in advance."

Stockton has worked there for 8 years and sees people vie for this weekend every fall.

"As soon as the [football] schedule comes out we're getting calls," he said. "Even in the weeks leading up to the schedule coming out we have people calling and saying, has the schedule come out? Do you know when the bye's going to be?"

It's a fight to snag the date so you don't have to miss any football.

"Apparently it was like a mad dash and I came in first and I'm really excited about that," said bride Amanda Kopman.

She's one of about 20 brides who tried to book their wedding for this weekend at RT Lodge.

"I planned a year and a half in advance, waited until the schedule came out and then booked immediately as soon as we heard the dates," said Kopman.

She won the booking race and is getting married Saturday.

There are two main reasons she and other brides pick a bye weekend to get married:

Availability of hotel rooms, and the attention and attendance of their guests.

"I was worried that no one would come to the wedding, like my guests from Knoxville, that no one would actually show up if I had my wedding on a game day," said Kopman.

For those couples who couldn't score a bye week and are getting married on a game day, Stockton has some advice for the groom.

"Even if it's in the middle of your wedding, please make sure to pay more attention to your wife than you do the football game," he said. "It will definitely be worth it in the long run."

UT fans aren't the only ones who want to get married on a bye weekend.

RT Lodge has some diehard Georgia fans getting married on UGA's bye weekend later this month.

© 2018 WBIR